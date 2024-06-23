Palma city council displays LGBTQ+ flag

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 23 Jun 2024
Palma Pride 2024 aims to encourage equality in the city
Credit: Palma Pride/fb
Palma City Council has confirmed it will display the rainbow banner on the Cort balcony for Pride Day on June 28.
This announcement comes after a joint proposal from PSOE, Mes per Palma, and Podemos parties urging the council to participate in Pride celebrations and defend the LGBTQ+ community.
The council, led by the PP party, has drawn a distinction between displaying the symbol and actively engaging with the LGBTI community. Councillor for Social Services and Citizen Participation, Lourdes Roca, clarified that while the banner will be hung, the government will not organise an event with LGBTQ+ representatives or have councillors present for the flag-raising ceremony, as occurred under the previous Pacte government.
This decision has sparked some controversy. While the display of the banner is a positive step, critics argue it lacks the sincerity of a more comprehensive approach that includes collaboration with the LGBTI community. Additionally, the absence of spotlights for the banner raising, as happened last year, further suggests a muted celebration.
The coming days will likely see further discussion on the council’s approach to Pride Day. Will the displayed banner be accompanied by other gestures of support for the LGBTI community, or will it stand alone as a symbolic minimum?
