Palma residents throw ‘Gentrification Parade’

A light-heatred protest with an important message took place in Palma on Friday
Palma took a satirical turn this Friday afternoon as a “protest parade” wound its way through the city centre.
Organised by the Col·lectiu Brunzit, the tongue-in-cheek march – titled the ‘Festa de la Gentrificacio’ (Gentrification Fest) – aimed to poke fun at the issues Palma is facing due to tourism and its impact on residents.
A brass band led a parade of residents handing out tongue-in-cheek “Gentrification Awards” to various establishments along the way. The Col·lectiu Brunzit wanted to highlight the issue of real estate agencies, bars, and even art galleries, contributing to a city increasingly catering to tourists and pushing out locals.
The parade, which began at 6pm in the Plaza Santa Eulalia and concluded in the Plaza Porta de Santa Catalina, drew in a crowd of supporters who joined the playful protest. By employing humour, the Col·lectiu Brunzit aimed to spark a conversation about the challenges Palma faces.
