Queen Sofia visit to Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 13:43

Queen Sofia was welcomed to the Congress Credit: Casa SM el Rey X

Known for her support of organisations dedicated to fighting illness and disease, Her Majesty Queen Sofia was in Almeria on June 20 and 21.

She chaired the first International Manolo Barrós Congress on ALS a neurodegenerative disease which cannot be cured and in May took the life of her friend Major General Manolo Barrós.

Some 5,000 Spaniards suffer

It is estimated that some 5,000 people in Spain alone suffer from this disease and the average life span of anyone who shows symptoms is around five years.

Through her Reina Sofia Foundation and the collaboration of specialists throughout the country, Her Majesty hopes that a cure can be found and that this Congress which attracted more than 200 attendees will allow for an exchange of what knowledge there is and a step forward in helping those who suffer.

In memory of Major General Barrós

Major General Barrós was linked to the Royal Family for 30 years, 14 of them as head of the Security Service and it was his and the Queen’s wish that this important congress should carry his name.