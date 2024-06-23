Queen Sofia visit to Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 13:43
Queen Sofia was welcomed to the Congress
Credit: Casa SM el Rey X
Known for her support of organisations dedicated to fighting illness and disease, Her Majesty Queen Sofia was in Almeria on June 20 and 21.
She chaired the first International Manolo Barrós Congress on ALS a neurodegenerative disease which cannot be cured and in May took the life of her friend Major General Manolo Barrós.
It is estimated that some 5,000 people in Spain alone suffer from this disease and the average life span of anyone who shows symptoms is around five years.
Through her Reina Sofia Foundation and the collaboration of specialists throughout the country, Her Majesty hopes that a cure can be found and that this Congress which attracted more than 200 attendees will allow for an exchange of what knowledge there is and a step forward in helping those who suffer.
Major General Barrós was linked to the Royal Family for 30 years, 14 of them as head of the Security Service and it was his and the Queen’s wish that this important congress should carry his name.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
