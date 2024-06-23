Sunny future for Ostend-Bruges airport

By Linda Hall • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 18:33

OSTEND-BRUGES AIRPORT: First solar panel installed beside the runway Photo credit: Ostend-Bruges airport/EnergyVision

Belgium’s second-largest solar park covering an area of 303,864 square metres will be located at Ostend-Bruges airport.

By spring 2026, when all the panels have been installed and connected, the photovoltaic power station will produce more than an annual 37,000 megawatts of electricity, energy company EnergyVision announced.

Initially this will supply electricity for the entire airport site, explained Eric Dumas, chief executive of Ostend-Bruges airport, with the remainder going to approximately 10,000 homes in the immediate area.

“It is absolutely important to also let our neighbours benefit from power from our own region,” Dumas said, as Ostend mayor Bart Tommelein symbolically activated the first panel.

If all goes according to schedule, the first families could be using green electricity as early as September. “By autumn, enough solar panels will already be operational at the airport to generate 10 megawatts of power,” Dumas added.