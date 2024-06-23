Three lost hikers rescued in Finestrat

By Donna Williams • Published: 23 Jun 2024 • 12:05

Firefighters rescue two stranded girls and a man in Puig Campana Credit: Alicante Provincial Fire Fighters Consortium

Swift action was taken by the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters, who promptly rescued three hikers from the Puig Campana mountain on Friday June 21.

Firefighters were initially called upon to rescue two girls in their twenties when they became lost while hiking in the mountain. Less than an hour later, a further report was received from a man in his forties who had become disorientated while disembarking the summit.

The first warning was received at 1.43pm, and the Provincial Consortium helicopter, operating with remarkable efficiency, was despatched. It successfully reached the two girls and pulled them to safety via a triangle and a sling.

The helicopter, heading to San Vincente del Raspeig fire station, was then called into action again when a second alert was received at 2.50pm.

Puig Campana Mountain, Costa Blanca

In order to provide assistance as quickly as possible, the aircraft turned around and landed at the heliport in Finestrat, leaving the rescued girls in the care of the Guardia Civil.

It then returned to Puig Campana – the highest mountain in Benidorm – successfully locating and rescuing the German man. He was taken to Coll del Pouet where his wife was waiting for him.

Fortunately, all three hikers emerged from the ordeal unscathed, a testament to the swift and effective response of the emergency services.