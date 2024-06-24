A Cielo Abierto – Altea

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 19:29

A Cielo Abierto Showroom at Altea Credit: A Cielo Abierto

Since its inception in 2001, A Cielo Abierto has been a beacon of trust in the realm of outdoor living.

Their furniture, a testament to their deep understanding of the unique challenges posed by outdoor environments, is not just a purchase but an investment in quality and longevity. With a wide range of meticulously designed pieces, A Cielo Abierto offers a solution for every outdoor living need.

They understand that those who value quality in their interior design also seek the same in their outdoor space. After all, with the incredible weather enjoyed in Spain, outdoor living often takes precedence over indoor. That’s why their garden furniture collections are carefully selected for maximum seating comfort and durability with minimum maintenance, ensuring a long-lasting investment in their clients’ outdoor enjoyment.

Discover the different styles

A Cielo Abierto recognises that everyone has their own unique style. That’s why their collections are not just wide-ranging but also diverse, offering a selection of brands and designs to cater to all tastes. Whether drawn to traditional timeless designs or more contemporary styles, they have something that will perfectly reflect any personality. They update their collections yearly, ensuring clients are always at the forefront of the latest fashions and trends.

Your garden furniture in Spain

Their range of outdoor furniture includes sunbeds, dining sets, sofas, parasols, and accessories. In addition to a variety of brands, there is also an extensive choice of finishes, including aluminium, stainless steel, synthetic fibre, and teak wood, to name a few.

What really sets them apart is their unique approach to presenting their collections. Clients are invited to step into their newly opened exclusive showroom in Altea and experience everything ‘a Cielo abierto’ on extensive outdoor terraces. This unique setting provides a more immersive experience, allowing clients to truly appreciate the exceptional quality of their garden furniture and how it enhances an outdoor environment. They also have showrooms in Benissa, Estepona and Marbella.

With more than twenty years of experience in this industry, their expertise extends to a design service. They aim to provide a seamless extension of the indoor living space. Whether it is a terrace, garden, or patio, their transformative skills can create an oasis of outdoor tranquillity.

A Cielo Abierto – All you need for better outdoor living.

A Cielo Abierto – Altea

Avenida Europa 179

03580 L’Alfaz del Pi (Alicante)

Tel: 0034 966 135 470

Email: altea@acieloabierto.net