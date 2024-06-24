A unique concert for charity

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 11:05

The Cabeytu Brothers live Credit: The Cabeytu Brothers, Facebook

A unique opportunity to see the fabulous Cabeytu Brothers while supporting a hard-working charity, Los Balcones invites guests for a spectacular charity show on July 10.

One night only, from 9pm, the boys will be back in town with hits from rock, pop and Celtic music.

The Cabeytu Brothers hardly ever leave Benidorm except for their sell-out tours abroad but on this day, will rock the stage in support of a small and devoted charity organisation, Helping Hands.

Since 2011, Helping Hands Sur has been helping animals and humans in need with a group made up entirely of volunteers.

In addition to rescuing, healing and re-homing the many abandoned and ill-treated dogs in the Lorca, Aguilas and Mazarron areas of Murcia, the organisation has assisted people with clothing, food and medical sundries, as well as fundraising for emergencies.

Without fundraising events such as this, the charity would lose its ability to make an immense difference in the lives of local people and animals.

€22 tickets for the show can be bought at Los Balcones, el Pareton, 665 186 969 with an optional pre-show dinner at 7.30pm with prime seating available. Early booking is advised.

Small actions make big results.