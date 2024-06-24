By Anna Ellis •
Alicante's accolades: 12 companies earn top tourism honours. Image: Alicante City & Beach.
Twelve companies in Alicante have recently been awarded the prestigious Sicted Tourism Quality Certificate.
These awards further boost the city’s reputation for excellence with a total of 128 accreditations.
The Sicted certification involves a rigorous audit process that evaluates various aspects of business management including customer service, accessibility, and adherence to best tourism practices.
Ana Poquet, Councillor for Tourism, emphasised “the tourism sector’s dedication to achieving excellence, which enhances the quality of our city’s offerings.”
The newest additions to the Sicted network in Alicante include Casa Alberola Apartments, restaurants Abarrote, Chaflán (Luceros and O’ Donell), La Disfrutona, Miami, and Palmitas, tour guides AlicanTours, Levante Guides, and Levanteguides.com, travel agency Blue Valley Travel, and experiences company Royaldelux.
Among the notable local services holding this recognition are the city’s beaches, Santa Bárbara Castle, and its two tourist offices (Puerto and Renfe).
The certification also extends to numerous businesses throughout Alicante, including hotels, restaurants, apartments, shops, transportation providers, sports and event organisers, and educational institutions, all of which are recognised for their commitment to delivering high-quality tourism experiences.
