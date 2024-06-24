American tourist found dead amid Greek heatwave

By Talyta Franca • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:06

Beach in Mathraki, Greece

A 55-year-old American tourist was found dead on the Greek island of Mathraki, according to the Athens News Agency report on Sunday.

The man’s body was found in a desert area and has been transported to a local hospital for a post-mortem. Authorities believe his death is linked to the ongoing record heatwave reaching Greece, with temperatures hitting above 40 degrees Celsius.

This incident follows a series of heat-related fatalities in Greece. Over the weekend, the body of a Dutch tourist was found on the island of Samos, following British TV presenter Dr Michael Mosley’s recent death on the island of Symi.

The alarming rise in heatwave-related deaths and missing tourists has sparked concern. Only in June, two hikers were found dead on Crete, and three other people were reported missing.

The heatwave has been seen not only in Greece but all over southern Europe. Countries like Italy, Cyprus and Turkey have been facing temperatures between 40-44 degrees Celsius.

According to Euronews, the high temperature has resulted in wildfires in Turkey, causing multiple deaths and forcing schools and tourist attractions to close.

The extreme weather conditions have heightened the risk for visitors and locals, emphasising the need for increased vigilance and safety measures during the following summer months.