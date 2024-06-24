Baggio robbed during Italy-Spain match

By Talyta Franca • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:54

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio, Italian football icon, became a victim of a robbery at his rural villa near Vicenza during Thursday night’s Italy-Spain Euro 2024 match.

Reports by Euronews indicate that a group of armed robbers entered Baggio’s family home in Altavilla Vicentina, Italy, while he was watching the game. During a confrontation with the robbers, Baggio was injured from a gun butt strike.

The criminals locked Baggio and his family in a separate room and stole cash and jewellery. Fortunately, aside from Baggio’s injury, no other harm was reported.

Fans have expressed solidarity with Baggio and his family through comments on social media. One fan wrote: “Shameful the robbery […], solidarity with the family, speedy recovery great champion.”

The former football player, known for his “Divine Ponytail” hairstyle, is considered one of Italy’s football legends. The Italian gained international fame during the 1994 World Cup, being the fourth-highest goalscorer for the country’s national team.