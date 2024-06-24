Bioparc expands into the new world

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:24

Bioparc expands Photo: Bioparc

The new expansion of Fuengirola’s Bioparc is inspired by the historic first circumnavigation of the world carried out by Juan Sebastián Elcano and the men of the ship Victoria.

Just like the Spanish explorers did, the expansion will allow visitors to discover the rich biodiversity of Central and South American reefs, rivers and jungles, thus promoting greater awareness and appreciation for their conservation. The park’s design accurately reproduces these habitats, offering an immersive and educational experience that connects the history of the discovery of nature in the New World, in a tour of reefs, navigation rooms, a cabinet of curiosities, Amazonian aquariums and a large aviary in which, through collapsed cenotes, you reach a Mayan pyramid.

Visitors will travel from the Bronze Age to the Renaissance, symbolized by an 8-meter-high sphere and the recreation of the celestial disk of Nebra and the map of the Copernicus system.

Behind large saltwater aquariums Bioparc has recreated a reef with dozens of types of anemones and corals which provide shelter for fish and invertebrates.

The journey continues towards the interior of the American continent, through a museum hall dedicated to navigation. The visitor can see frescoes from the ships of the expedition, maps, letters from Elcano and Magellan and a facsimile of Miller’s Atlas, among other fetures.

The room of the bromeliads takes you to theSouth American jungles and an underwater corridor takes you to the Mayan world with a sunken Mayan temple. A 14-meter-high aviary contains a jungle in which species of birds and Central and South American mammals coexist and where the visitor is immersed in the interior of the Yucatan jungle.

