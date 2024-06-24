Bioparc expands into the new world

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:24
Bioparc expands
Photo: Bioparc
The new expansion of Fuengirola’s Bioparc is inspired by the historic first circumnavigation of the world carried out by Juan Sebastián Elcano and the men of the ship Victoria.
Just like the Spanish explorers did, the expansion will allow visitors to discover the rich biodiversity of Central and South American reefs, rivers and jungles, thus promoting greater awareness and appreciation for their conservation. The park’s design accurately reproduces these habitats, offering an immersive and educational experience that connects the history of the discovery of nature in the New World, in a tour of reefs, navigation rooms, a cabinet of curiosities, Amazonian aquariums and a large aviary in which, through collapsed cenotes, you reach a Mayan pyramid.
Visitors will travel from the Bronze Age to the Renaissance, symbolized by an 8-meter-high sphere and the recreation of the celestial disk of Nebra and the map of the Copernicus system.
Behind large saltwater aquariums Bioparc has recreated a reef with dozens of types of anemones and corals which provide shelter for fish and invertebrates.
The journey continues towards the interior of the American continent, through a museum hall dedicated to navigation. The visitor can see frescoes from the ships of the expedition, maps, letters from Elcano and Magellan and a facsimile of Miller’s Atlas, among other fetures.
The room of the bromeliads takes you to theSouth American jungles and an underwater corridor takes you to the Mayan world with a sunken Mayan temple. A 14-meter-high aviary contains a jungle in which species of birds and Central and South American mammals coexist and where the visitor is immersed in the interior of the Yucatan jungle.
A new experience is waiting for you at Bioparc
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.