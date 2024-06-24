Cartagena rocks: Rock Imperium Festival 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Heavy Metal Mayhem
CARTAGENA became a haven for heavy metal fans as British band Judas Priest rocked the stage on the first day of the Rock Imperium Festival. The band delivered an outstanding performance at Cuesta del Batel, drawing over 13,000 fans from 45 countries, marking the end of their Spanish tour. This headliner concert kicked off three more days of the festival, featuring over forty international rock and heavy metal bands until Saturday, June 22.
Rock and metal enthusiasts flooded Cartagena for five days, eager to experience the third year of Rock Imperium with legendary acts like Avantasia, Saxon, Warlock, and Glen Hughes. Around 50,000 people from 45 countries enjoyed the festival, contributing to a significant boost in tourism. The city’s hotels were fully booked, the streets buzzed with excitement, and denim jackets and long hair became common sights in bars and shops in the historic centre.
The event generated an estimated economic impact of €16 million. The Rock Imperium Festival 2024 concluded on June 22 with performances by Riverside and The Darkness. With the festival now a key player in the national rock scene, Cartagena looks forward to next year’s heavy metal invasion.
