Cycling police ensure safety this summer

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 20:00
Local Police cycle unit
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas
Police will be patrolling Mijas promenade on bicycles to ensure safety this summer.
From Monday 24 June, the Local Police of Mijas cycling unit will guarantee rules are kept.
Ana Mata, the mayor of Mijas said they “spare no effort to offer residents and visitors the greatest well-being”.
The ‘Senda Litoral’ (promenade) of Mijas is closed off to other vehicles, so cycling allows them to cover the entire area safely and accurately.
Between 11am and 7pm two pairs of police officers will cycle the streets in order to control street vending and prevent theft and illegal massages.
Juan Manuel Rosas, chief mayor of the Local Police said: “The agents have a very direct relationship with the lifeguards because, in addition to preventing crimes, they also carry out important work in order on the beaches, such as fishing outside permitted hours, consumption of narcotics, inconvenience to other users, to which is added a very direct relationship with the hoteliers who, in the event of any incident, the agents assist in a matter of minutes.”
This scheme is for residents and visitors to enjoy their summer in peace.
