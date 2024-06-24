Exemption made to save pond animals

By Lily Taylor • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 17:00

Councillors at the Palacio de Congresos Pond Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona

Two ponds in Estepona maintain their water to conserve the fauna during the immense summer heat.

An exception has been made in Estepona regarding water restrictions to protect the species living in the local ponds.

The ponds are located in the ‘Palacio de Congresos’ (Conference centre) and the ‘Parque Cavario’ (Calvario Park).

Ducks, turtles and fish

They are home to a colony of ducks and many different types of turtles and fish, many of which are in their nesting period.

Estepona Council is also carrying out cleaning and water sanitation to guarantee the animals’ health.

Water restrictions

Due to the drought, ponds haven’t been filled this summer in order to save water.

In addition, the Council only has a few of the town’s fountains in operation with a closed water circuit.

For more information on Estepona’s water restrictions visit, https://ayuntamiento.estepona.es/