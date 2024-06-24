By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 12:58

Gearing up for glory: Inside Paris 2024’s Olympic prep. Image: Paris 2024.

Paris 2024 has unveiled a comprehensive preview of the sports equipment and facilities that will be integral to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

These items, totalling over 1.2 million in quantity, range from essentials like badminton shuttlecocks to specialised gear such as blind footballs and handball goalposts.

Each piece will prominently feature the distinctive Paris 2024 Look of the Games branding, ensuring immediate recognition during the events.

The equipment covers a diverse array of disciplines and will be utilised across all competition and training venues.

Meticulous Process

A meticulous selection process has identified 4,000 unique reference items necessary for the Games’ competitions.

This endeavour involved collaboration with over 250 suppliers, including six Official Supporters: Gerflor, Gymnova, Highfield, Mondo, Technogym, and Terraillon.

Paris 2024 has applied its Look of the Games across key venues, aligning with standards set by International Federations and the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), responsible for global event broadcasting.

Streamlined Palette

The competition venues feature a streamlined palette with three primary colours: blue for 19 venues, green for 13 venues, and purple for 11 venues.

These are complemented by motifs such as polka dots and stripes, and iconic elements like the Rings or Agitos, emblem, and discipline-specific pictograms.

A touch of pink adds vibrancy and contrast to the overall design.