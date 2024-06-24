Getting to know Pulpi

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:06

The famous Pulpi Geode Credit: Wirestock Creators Shutterstock

The municipality of Pulpi is a located on the coastal strip of Almeria province and has relatively easy road access to Almeria City, Granada and Murcia.

Borders Murcia

It borders the province of Murcia, and contains the interior plain mountain ranges including Aguilon and Cerro de los Pinos but also goes down to the coast of San Juan de los Terreros.

With a population of more than 11,000 the municipality covers some 93 kilometres and as with so many of the coastal towns in the area, is believed to have first been populated during Neolithic times and three original settlements have so far been uncovered.

Occupied by the Romans and then much later the Moors, Pulpi was an important stop off for those travelling between Lorca and Vera.

When the area was re-occupied by the Christians in the last 15th Century, so the settlement began to grow again.

Pulpi Geode

Visitors can expect to find a number of historical and cultural monuments but a great attraction is the largest and arguably most beautiful geode in Europe which is 60 metres underground and measures eight metres by two metres.

Sports are popular in Pulpi, many of which, such as canoeing, diving, snorkelling and fishing are associated with the coast although cycling and golf are also very popular.

This summer, visitors can enjoy a wealth of entertainment running through July and August and into September, all organised by the local council.