Trending:

Getting to know Pulpi

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:06

The famous Pulpi Geode Credit: Wirestock Creators Shutterstock

The municipality of Pulpi is a located on the coastal strip of Almeria province  and has relatively easy road access to Almeria City, Granada and Murcia.

Borders Murcia

It borders the province of Murcia, and contains the interior plain mountain ranges including Aguilon and Cerro de los Pinos but also goes down to the coast of San Juan de los Terreros.

With a population of more than 11,000 the municipality covers some 93 kilometres and as with so many of the coastal towns in the area, is believed to have first been populated during Neolithic times and three original settlements have so far been uncovered.

Occupied by the Romans and then much later the Moors, Pulpi was an important stop off for those travelling between Lorca and Vera.

When the area was re-occupied by the Christians in the last 15th Century, so the settlement began to grow again.

Pulpi Geode

Visitors can expect to find a number of historical and cultural monuments but a great attraction is the largest and arguably most beautiful geode in Europe which is 60 metres underground and measures eight metres by two metres.

Sports are popular in Pulpi, many of which, such as canoeing, diving, snorkelling and fishing are associated with the coast although cycling and golf are also very popular.

This summer, visitors can enjoy a wealth of entertainment running through July and August and into September, all organised by the local council.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Smith

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading