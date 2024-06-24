Getting to know Pulpi

By John Smith •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:06
The famous Pulpi Geode
Credit: Wirestock Creators Shutterstock
The municipality of Pulpi is a located on the coastal strip of Almeria province and has relatively easy road access to Almeria City, Granada and Murcia.
It borders the province of Murcia, and contains the interior plain mountain ranges including Aguilon and Cerro de los Pinos but also goes down to the coast of San Juan de los Terreros.
With a population of more than 11,000 the municipality covers some 93 kilometres and as with so many of the coastal towns in the area, is believed to have first been populated during Neolithic times and three original settlements have so far been uncovered.
Occupied by the Romans and then much later the Moors, Pulpi was an important stop off for those travelling between Lorca and Vera.
When the area was re-occupied by the Christians in the last 15th Century, so the settlement began to grow again.
Visitors can expect to find a number of historical and cultural monuments but a great attraction is the largest and arguably most beautiful geode in Europe which is 60 metres underground and measures eight metres by two metres.
Sports are popular in Pulpi, many of which, such as canoeing, diving, snorkelling and fishing are associated with the coast although cycling and golf are also very popular.
This summer, visitors can enjoy a wealth of entertainment running through July and August and into September, all organised by the local council.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.