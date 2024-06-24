Lobster Day specials in Denia

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 19:57
Lobster dish at the Republic
Credit: Republic Restaurant, Facebook
Get the special lobster deal before June ends at the Republic Restaurant in Denia.
For a pleasing price of €35 per person, exquisite lobster dishes can be enjoyed for the Republic Restaurant´s Lobster Day specials.
Cooked in three styles; a whole BBQ grilled lobster, boiled lobster or Thai-style lobster, the dish will be served with rustic fries and a green salad.
Delicious and unique to the Republic´s recipes, the lobster meal can be enjoyed with wine from the restaurant´s extensive list.
On a white boho chic terrace, the restaurant presents a beautiful sea view, located right by the port, making the Mediterranean cuisine even more delightful.
Reserve your place this June through 966 430 123 or reservas@republicdenia.com. Visit Republic Restaurant here.
SPONSORED.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.