Lobster Day specials in Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 19:57

Lobster dish at the Republic Credit: Republic Restaurant, Facebook

Get the special lobster deal before June ends at the Republic Restaurant in Denia.

For a pleasing price of €35 per person, exquisite lobster dishes can be enjoyed for the Republic Restaurant´s Lobster Day specials.

Cooked in three styles; a whole BBQ grilled lobster, boiled lobster or Thai-style lobster, the dish will be served with rustic fries and a green salad.

Delicious and unique to the Republic´s recipes, the lobster meal can be enjoyed with wine from the restaurant´s extensive list.

On a white boho chic terrace, the restaurant presents a beautiful sea view, located right by the port, making the Mediterranean cuisine even more delightful.

Reserve your place this June through 966 430 123 or reservas@republicdenia.com. Visit Republic Restaurant here.

