By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 12:51

New citizens, new records: Alicante’s nationalisation surge. Image: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com.

In 2023, Alicante set a record for the highest number of nationalisations of foreign-origin individuals as Spanish citizens, signalling a significant demographic shift.

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) reported that 10,851 individuals in Alicante acquired Spanish citizenship, surpassing the previous record of 7,387 in 2014 and marking a notable increase from 7,014 in 2022.

This is the highest figure recorded since INE began tracking these statistics in 2013.

Valencian Community

Nationwide, Spain saw 240,208 nationalisations, a decade-high, with the Valencian Community setting its own record at 25,119.

This trend occurs amid a declining birth rate in Spain, leading to an ageing population and potential long-term decline.

Despite fewer births, the number of Spanish citizens has grown due to nationalisation.

In Alicante, 3,343 of those nationalised were born in Spain, representing nearly 31 per cent of the total and outnumbering those born in Colombia, Morocco, and Venezuela.

Demographic Evolution

These new citizens are predominantly children of foreign parents who have obtained Spanish citizenship, highlighting a key dynamic in Spain’s demographic evolution.

The naturalisation of foreign-origin individuals and their Spanish-born children is helping to counterbalance the declining native birth rate.