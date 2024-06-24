New multi-sensory room for 0 to 3 year old’s

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:30
Inauguration of the new classroom.
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas
A multi-sensory classroom has been opened in a nursery in Mijas.
It is a place where children from zero to three years old can develop their social, emotional, motor, and cognitive skills.
The classroom was inaugurated Thursday 20 June in the Europa municipal nursery school in La Cala de Mijas.
Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas said: “Through their senses, children understand the world around them better. With this multi-sensory classroom, this knowledge and discovery of the environment is enhanced, as it allows them to explore new sounds, textures, images, smells… Learning is more complete and fun for them.”
The room has a corner for each sense; a visual space, an auditory corner, an olfactory corner, a sense of touch space, a gustatory space and a proprioceptive corner.
Each corner has objects and activities for each child to explore.
In Mijas, there are currently 540 places in nurseries as part of the family aid program to promote schooling in the first cycle of Early Childhood Education in Andalucia.
