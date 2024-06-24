News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 10:20

The crowds gather for San Juan beach party in Albir Credit: Facebook

Beach party in celebration of San Juan

The traditional San Juan beach party, a joyous and exciting event, took place in Albir over the weekend. Thousands of locals and tourists celebrated what is locally seen as the start of summer. All along the coast, many enjoyed supper at sundown and a paddle at midnight.

Indoor market in the centre of Altea

Take a trip to Altea in the morning between 7:30am and 2:30pm, and you’ll find a treasure trove of stalls at the indoor market (except Sundays). From fresh produce to pastries, meats, fish, and other goods, the variety is sure to pique your interest.

Pride celebrated for the first time in Altea

For the first time, a Pride event was held in the old town of Altea, attended by around 2,000 people. The celebration included a colourful parade, music, and entertainment from popular drag queen acts.

Braille menus available in Benidorm

Ten Benidorm restaurants have adapted their menus for the blind and visually impaired by including Braille transcriptions. This is as a result of an agreement signed between the local catering association ABRECA and ONCE.