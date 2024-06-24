Paella treat with live music

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 21:11

Paella at La Alegria Bistro Credit: La Alegria Bistro, Facebook

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat paella servings with live music on July 6 at La Alegria Bistro.

At Alegria´s next dining event, a delicious, traditional Mediterranean paella will be served, made by Chef Carlos for a price of €17 per person at Urb. Rambla de la Monja 47, La Nucia.

The talented Dani Beni will play live music from 7pm, making the dining experience even more pleasant at the cosy La Nucia venue.

The event is quickly picking up guests so book in advance as the dinner is for reservations only.

Book your place by calling 604 440 472.

Find La Alegria Bistro on Facebook.

SPONSORED.