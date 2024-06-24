Trending:

Pinatarius obstacle race 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 10:10

SAN Pedro del Pinatar hosted one of its most anticipated sports events on June 22: the Pinatarius Obstaculum Cursus, inspired by Ancient Rome. Organised by FAMU and the Sports Department, with sponsorship from the Regional Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the event set a record in its tenth year with 2,000 participants.

Event Overview

The event kicked off at 6:30 pm by Mayor Pedro Javier Sánchez, and other local councillors. They were accompanied by volunteers dressed as Romans, setting the mood with lively music.

The popular obstacle race finished around 10:00 pm with an awards ceremony, a community barbecue, and a concert by Capitán Nemo at Parque del Mar Reyes de España.

Obstacle Race Details

Participants in this anniversary race faced a challenging 7-kilometre course with 36 obstacles, including revamped and specially designed challenges across roads, trails, custom-built surfaces, and even the beach.

Results and Champions

The male champion, Francisco José Pérez Méndez from CA Puerto de Torrevieja, secured victory for the second consecutive year with a time of 34 minutes. In the women’s category, Elena Marín Martínez of Races Legión Murcia took the lead, finishing in 49 minutes and 14 seconds.

Event Atmosphere and Challenges

The event was a festive affair with enthusiastic spectators cheering participants as they tackled obstacles like ice containers, steep walls, mud pits, sea challenges, and more.

