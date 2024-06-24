Pinatarius obstacle race 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 10:10
Record-breaking Roman Race
Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall
SAN Pedro del Pinatar hosted one of its most anticipated sports events on June 22: the Pinatarius Obstaculum Cursus, inspired by Ancient Rome. Organised by FAMU and the Sports Department, with sponsorship from the Regional Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the event set a record in its tenth year with 2,000 participants.
The event kicked off at 6:30 pm by Mayor Pedro Javier Sánchez, and other local councillors. They were accompanied by volunteers dressed as Romans, setting the mood with lively music.
The popular obstacle race finished around 10:00 pm with an awards ceremony, a community barbecue, and a concert by Capitán Nemo at Parque del Mar Reyes de España.
Participants in this anniversary race faced a challenging 7-kilometre course with 36 obstacles, including revamped and specially designed challenges across roads, trails, custom-built surfaces, and even the beach.
The male champion, Francisco José Pérez Méndez from CA Puerto de Torrevieja, secured victory for the second consecutive year with a time of 34 minutes. In the women’s category, Elena Marín Martínez of Races Legión Murcia took the lead, finishing in 49 minutes and 14 seconds.
The event was a festive affair with enthusiastic spectators cheering participants as they tackled obstacles like ice containers, steep walls, mud pits, sea challenges, and more.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.