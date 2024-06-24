Primark, Portugal: expansion and new jobs

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 9:41

Primark makes fashion and homeware affordable Credit: Primark/fb

Primark, the budget clothing retailer, announced a massive 40€ million investment to expand in Portugal.

This news coincides with Primark celebrating its 15th anniversary in the country.

Four brand new stores

“We’re thrilled to share our investment plan and enter four new cities,” said Nelson Ribeiro, Head of Sales at Primark Portugal, during a recent press presentation. The expansion plan includes four brand new stores in Guimaraes, Viseu, Covilha, and Montijo. Additionally, Primark is completing the expansion of its popular Colombo store in Lisbon, offering shoppers an even larger space filled with clothing, homeware essentials, and beauty products at affordable prices.

The new stores, ranging from 1,630 to 2,460 square meters, will be strategically located in popular shopping centres and retail parks. The Montijo store, opening later this year at Alegro Montijo, is already accepting applications, with recruitment for other stores expected to begin in the coming months.

Over 500 new jobs

This expansion is expected to create over 500 new jobs, adding to Primark’s existing workforce of more than 1,700 employees across Portugal. Primark is known for its diverse workforce, employing people from over 11 nationalities.

“Portugal was the fourth country to welcome Primark, and we’re proud of the success we’ve achieved here,” Ribeiro continued. Primark holds market leadership positions in Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and this expansion demonstrates their continued commitment to the Portuguese market.

With ten existing stores and four new ones on the horizon, Primark is poised to become an even more prominent shopping destination for budget-conscious fashionistas.