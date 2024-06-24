Prince William’s 42nd birthday celebration

By Talyta Franca •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 15:47
Prince William with his two sons and daughter
Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 21.
Birthday tributes from the royal family
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared a heartfelt message on social media, where she wrote: “Happy Birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”
Accompanying her warm words was a candid photo, taken by Kate during a recent family trip at a Norfolk beach. In the picture, William appears jumping in the air hand-in-hand with their three children.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace commemorated the date with a nostalgic black-and-white photograph of the King with baby William on his lap at Kensington Palace back on February 1, 1983.
Challenges amidst celebration
The celebration comes amidst a challenging year for the royal members. The Buckingham Palace family have been facing personal health struggles since both Princess Kate and the King were diagnosed with cancer.
Kate recently provided an update on her cancer treatment while confirming her plans to attend King Charles III’s birthday celebration, which took place on June 15.
“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family. I hope to participate in a few public engagements over the summer, but I am also aware that my journey to recovery is not yet complete,” she wrote.
The Princess of Wales affirmed to be learning how to be patient. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” said Kate.
The royal family celebrated the King’s Birthday Parade and gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast of military aircraft. This occasion marked Kate’s first public appearance since announcing her cancer treatment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Talyta Franca, Class 2026, Northwestern University in Qatar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.