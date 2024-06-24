Prince William’s 42nd birthday celebration

By Talyta Franca • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 15:47

Prince William with his two sons and daughter

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 21.

Birthday tributes from the royal family

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared a heartfelt message on social media, where she wrote: “Happy Birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

Accompanying her warm words was a candid photo, taken by Kate during a recent family trip at a Norfolk beach. In the picture, William appears jumping in the air hand-in-hand with their three children.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace commemorated the date with a nostalgic black-and-white photograph of the King with baby William on his lap at Kensington Palace back on February 1, 1983.

Challenges amidst celebration

The celebration comes amidst a challenging year for the royal members. The Buckingham Palace family have been facing personal health struggles since both Princess Kate and the King were diagnosed with cancer.

Kate recently provided an update on her cancer treatment while confirming her plans to attend King Charles III’s birthday celebration, which took place on June 15.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family. I hope to participate in a few public engagements over the summer, but I am also aware that my journey to recovery is not yet complete,” she wrote.

The Princess of Wales affirmed to be learning how to be patient. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” said Kate.

The royal family celebrated the King’s Birthday Parade and gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast of military aircraft. This occasion marked Kate’s first public appearance since announcing her cancer treatment.