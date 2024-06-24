Project to connect Fuengirola and Benalmadena

By Lily Taylor • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:45

Councillors looking at the project plan Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Soon you will be able to walk from Fuengirola to Benalmadena as the final plans for the new bridge are confirmed.

On Friday 20 June, Fuengirola Council signed the agreement to connect Fuengirola’s promenade to Benalmadena’s Coastal Path.

The bridge

A wooden bridge will be built over the ‘El Jardin’ stream which currently divides the two promenades.

The walkway will have a length of fifteen linear meters and a width of 2.2 meters.

Finalising ‘Senda Litoral’ project

Francisco Jose Martin, councillor of the Fuengirola Council said: “One of the great projects of the Provincial Council is to make it possible for us to explore Malaga coast on foot, what we know as the Senda Litoral.

“There was this small stretch left to connect with Benalmadena. This is going to be a reality, very soon.”

A ramp will be constructed at the final roundabout of the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España (promenade) to reach the level of the walkway.

Cheaper than expected

The project will cost €103,417.27, about € 10,000 less than planned, and will be financed by the Malaga Provincial Council.

It is estimated to take 85 days and should be open by the end of the summer.