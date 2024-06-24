Project to connect Fuengirola and Benalmadena

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:45
Councillors looking at the project plan
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
Soon you will be able to walk from Fuengirola to Benalmadena as the final plans for the new bridge are confirmed.
On Friday 20 June, Fuengirola Council signed the agreement to connect Fuengirola’s promenade to Benalmadena’s Coastal Path.
A wooden bridge will be built over the ‘El Jardin’ stream which currently divides the two promenades.
The walkway will have a length of fifteen linear meters and a width of 2.2 meters.
Francisco Jose Martin, councillor of the Fuengirola Council said: “One of the great projects of the Provincial Council is to make it possible for us to explore Malaga coast on foot, what we know as the Senda Litoral.
“There was this small stretch left to connect with Benalmadena. This is going to be a reality, very soon.”
A ramp will be constructed at the final roundabout of the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España (promenade) to reach the level of the walkway.
The project will cost €103,417.27, about € 10,000 less than planned, and will be financed by the Malaga Provincial Council.
It is estimated to take 85 days and should be open by the end of the summer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.