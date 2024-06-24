Protect your phone from overheating

By Donna Williams • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 19:02

Phone in direct sunlight risks overheating Credit: Shutterstock: wavebreakmedia

As the weather heats up, it is not just skin that needs protecting; phones do, too.

Smartphones are no longer just a way to stay in contact with others. They provide an essential means of entertainment and information. They have become like an ‘extra body part’ that we cannot do without.

While they are considered indispensable, it can be easy to forget that they are not infallible, especially when it comes to the risks of overheating. Apple, Samsung, Google, and other manufacturers agree they shouldn’t be used in extremely high temperatures.

To put this into context, most say that 35 degrees is the upper limit before the risk of problems is likely to arise when in use, and 45 degrees when not.

Excessive heat will not only significantly slow down the device and reduce the battery’s efficiency, it also has the potential to damage internal components. This could lead to costly repairs or even having to pay for a replacement.

How do I stop my phone from overheating in the summer?

Therefore, the most important step is to avoid having a phone in direct sunlight for any length of time. For example, a phone left on the beach can begin to overheat in just a few minutes. Instead, always ensure that phones are covered up in some way, whether that is in a pocket, a bag, under a towel or blanket or underneath a parasol.

Another good tip is to remove the phone case, which can trap heat and cause the phone to overheat more easily.

In addition to the storage of the device itself, another way to prevent overheating is by practising good phone habits. This includes disabling unused features, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Even when not in use, these features can still contribute to heat build-up as they function in the background.

Be meticulous about installing phone updates as and when they arise and avoid the temptation to delay. These updates often contain optimisations that improve phone efficiency, further reducing the possibility of overheating.

Finally, limit gaming and video streaming in warm conditions. This is because this type of activity requires extensive high-processing power, which generates a lot of heat.

Of course, the best way to prevent overheating is to switch the phone off and physically disconnect. While that sounds easy in practice, perhaps in today’s ‘connected’ world, it is a step too far for most!