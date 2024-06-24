Queens of the Castle

By Guest Writer • Updated: 24 Jun 2024 • 15:54

Queens of the Stone Age performed at Marenostrum Fuengirola Credit: Marenostrum Fuengirola

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE proved they’re still one of the most vital contemporary rock bands of our times.

Regular contributor to Euro Weekly News, Kirk Blows was there to witness their career-spanning, near two-hour set at the Marenostrum Fuengirola on Sunday June 23.

Rock at Marenostrum

The project, very much frontman Josh Homme’s singular vision, emerged from Seattle in the post-grunge-rock days of the late 1990s and have developed a loyal and committed fanbase over the course of their eight-album career.

They’ve suffered some turbulent times in the past, with multiple personnel changes while Homme has had his personal difficulties, but the mood couldn’t be brighter as they enjoy an extensive European tour in support of 2023’s In Times New Roman album.

They draw on a range of material (although 2017’s UK No.1 album Villains appears to be overlooked), as they continue to impress with their power while also making several diversions into more electronic zones.

As with all the best rock and roll, there’s a sense of danger not too far away but here it’s set within a convivial atmosphere, with a clearly happy Homme paying homage to the excitable fans.

Best crowd ever

“You’re the best crowd ever,” he declares (expletives deleted), before later pointing to the overlooking Sohail Castle. “Look around you, isn’t this place wonderful? And you live here. This is our favourite country on earth.”

Whether that’s showmanship or sincerity nobody seems to care.

Fellow guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, bassist Michael Shuman, drummer Jon Theodore and Dean Fertita (keyboards/guitar), forming what has been a stable line-up for some time, work hard throughout but Homme is very much the main man. It’s his presence that sets QOTSA apart from so many others.

Band goes funky

The band even go funky with Make It Wit Chu while Long Slow Goodbye, the first of the encores, is as balladic as they get.

Yet for the various moments of diversity, it’s still the heavy riffs and crunching power chords that hit home hardest, with Go With The Flow, No One Knows (slowed down midway to allow the fans to take lead vocals) and A Song For The Dead – all taken from 2002’s breakthrough album, Songs For The Deaf – packing a mighty punch at the show’s climax.

The End Is Nero World Tour continues to roll on…