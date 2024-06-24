Ranking: Spain’s Favourite Cities

By Talyta Franca • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 17:13

Cathedral of Saint Mary

Spain’s rich cultural cities fascinate visitors with its mix of history, culture, and modernity.

According to the reader’s comments on the Euro Weekly News Facebook page, certain cities stand out as favourite destinations.

Sevilla: A Fountain of History

According to the reader’s statements, Sevilla tops the list of popular cities among expatriates and immigrants.

The Alcázar of Sevilla, a stunning Moorish palace, and the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the See with its towering Giralda bell tower attract tourists to the city’s rich heritage.

Susan Wallace, from Hartford, commented: “We love Sevilla, it has such history, atmosphere and lovely people of many stratus. The hotels and restaurants are of a good standard, welcoming.”

Valencia: Where Old Meets New

Valencia, considered the City of Arts and Sciences, stands as a testament to its modern architecture, contrasting beautifully with the historic Valencia Cathedral and the Mercado Central.

Daphne Winnell highlighted, “Valencia for me, the old and the new combine beautifully.”

The city’s popularity among visitors and residents also comes from its reputation as Spain’s gastronomic capital, where traditional paella remains the main requested dish.

Barcelona: The Capital Beauty

Barcelona, known for being a sports hub with its football club, is one of the main international tourist destinations.

In 2022, Gaudi’s Park Güell and La Sagrada Família drew an impressive 4.7 million and 3.8 million visitors respectively, solidifying their positions at the top of Barcelona’s most frequented attractions.

“Barcelona more history and prettier, than Madrid. Love the big church in Barcelona, would love to go and look around. And Barcelona has a beach,” mentioned Lisa Dawson, from Leicester.

These cities not only show Spain’s diverse cultural heritage but also embody the spirit of hospitality that continues to catch visitors from around the globe.