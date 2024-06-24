By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 15:58

Reviving Sambuca: Historic homes auctioned from €3. Image: Comune di Sambuca di Sicilia.

In 2019, the village of Sambuca di Sicilia in southern Italy gained international attention by selling homes for as little as €1.

These kinds of schemes have become a popular method for revitalising rural towns with declining populations, aiming to attract new residents and prevent empty homes from falling into disrepair.

While similar initiatives failed in other areas, Sambuca’s efforts were met with an overwhelming response.

Buyers from the United States, the Middle East, and beyond flocked to purchase these homes, injecting approximately €20 million into the local economy.

Houses for Sale

Now, Sambuca is offering more houses for sale.

However, potential buyers should note that there are some conditions and the starting price has increased.

This round, ten homes are available with a starting bid of €3.

Located in the town’s historic Saracen district, these structures are reported to be as sound as those previously sold.

1969 Earthquake

Abandoned after a 1969 earthquake, these houses belong to the local authorities, streamlining the sales process compared to areas where councils must mediate between private owners and buyers.

The available properties are two to three-bedroom houses, no larger than 80 square metres, constructed from honey-coloured stone.

Featuring two or three floors, some of the buildings also have terraces.

Homes Under Hammer

The homes are sold through auction to the highest bidder, so the final purchase price will likely exceed the nominal €3, with most previous sales ranging between €5,000 and €10,000.