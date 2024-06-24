Romeo and Juliet in motion

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 18:49

Romeo and Juliet performance Credit: Emprendo Danza, Facebook

There is no love story like that of Romeo and Juliet. With tragedy, secrets and passion, the Romeo and Juliet Una Historia de Amor entre Cuerdas y Zapatillas presents the legendary tale in dance form on July 10.

In Calpe´s stunning Casa Cultura venue at Avenida Masnou 1, from 8pm until 9.30, the event, organised by the local Culture Council, will exhibit the dance group DSYR in an enchanting, romantic performance of Shakespeare´s play.

Mesmerising movements, historic costumes and gentle music, the dance performance invites people of all ages to embark on the most iconic love journey of all time.

Free entrance until capacity is completed. No bookings are necessary.