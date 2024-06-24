By Anna Ellis •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:38
Safe shores: Elche enhances beach security with 50+ personnel. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
During the summer season, safety measures at Arenales del Sol beach and the entire Elche coast will be significantly strengthened, with more than 50 personnel dedicated to public safety.
Elche municipality will deploy a total of 46 officers from the Local Police and six from Urban Mobility along its nine kilometres of beaches.
This security operation will run from July to mid-September, seven days a week, from 9:00.AM until 7:00.PM.
The Maritime and Tourist Assistance Unit (GRUMAT) is crucial to these efforts, consisting of an inspector, two officers, and 17 agents who patrol on foot or bicycle along the shoreline.
They also conduct surveillance from a boat positioned about 200 metres offshore.
The Air Resources Unit (UMAE) supports these operations with aerial surveillance, monitoring beach capacity to prevent overcrowding, assessing water conditions, and conducting maritime rescues, with one officer and one agent.
In addition, the security team includes two canine units and 22 agents from the Territorial Community Police Unit.
They complement the efforts of rescue, first aid, and cleaning services that have been active since June 1.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.