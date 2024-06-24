By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:38

Safe shores: Elche enhances beach security with 50+ personnel. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

During the summer season, safety measures at Arenales del Sol beach and the entire Elche coast will be significantly strengthened, with more than 50 personnel dedicated to public safety.

Elche municipality will deploy a total of 46 officers from the Local Police and six from Urban Mobility along its nine kilometres of beaches.

This security operation will run from July to mid-September, seven days a week, from 9:00.AM until 7:00.PM.

Assistance Unit

The Maritime and Tourist Assistance Unit (GRUMAT) is crucial to these efforts, consisting of an inspector, two officers, and 17 agents who patrol on foot or bicycle along the shoreline.

They also conduct surveillance from a boat positioned about 200 metres offshore.

The Air Resources Unit (UMAE) supports these operations with aerial surveillance, monitoring beach capacity to prevent overcrowding, assessing water conditions, and conducting maritime rescues, with one officer and one agent.

In addition, the security team includes two canine units and 22 agents from the Territorial Community Police Unit.

They complement the efforts of rescue, first aid, and cleaning services that have been active since June 1.