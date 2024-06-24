Sotogrande, a playground for the rich

By Lily Taylor • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:12

Sotogrande Credit: Creative Common Licenses

Representing the epitome of luxury, Sotogrande is a small municipality of San Roque in the province of Cadiz.

It is located 25km from Gibraltar and it stretches from the Mediterranean coast to the foothills of Sierra Almenara. It boasts stunning views of the sea, mountains, the rock of Gibraltar and Morocco.

Wealthy residents

Inspired by a prestigious resort in the Philippines and California, Sotogrande is famous for its wealthy residents and prosperous lifestyle. It has a magnificent port and distinguishable colourful houses in the coastal area.

It is the perfect place to relax in one of the many fancy beach bars (chiringuitos) while sipping cocktails to experience a taster of their lavish way of living.

A modern town

Sotogrande was founded in the early 1960s by the millionaire businessman, Joseph McMicking after he visited and fell in love with the area. It was originally a gated community however it is now the largest privately owned residential development in Andalucia.

Its curious architecture showcases a mix of styles, including traditional Andalucian, modern designs, Moorish-style homes, and even a Swiss Chalet.

Sotogrande is one of the only places that has managed to stay afloat during the economic crisis due to the wealth of its residents.

The town is a must-visit destination for any golf fanatics, as it has 15 golf courses to choose from and it is often the host of many tournaments.