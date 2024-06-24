Sotogrande, the Spanish California

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:50
Sotogrande view
Credit: Creative Common licenses
Sotogrande was designed in the 1960s by a millionaire businessman who made it into a California-inspired resort on the Mediterranean.
With its huge celebrity-style mansions near the mountains, beaches, and views of kilometres of green golf courses, the Californian spirit really shines through in Sotogrande.
Popular beach bars are even styled like a typical Californian bar. During the evenings at ‘La Reserva Beach Club’ large fire pit burners are lit, similar to those on the famous Pebble Beach in California.
The idea was successful as nowadays visitors also notice the American resemblance. Many American visitors say they ‘feel at home’ while in Sotogrande and the hashtag #cadizfornia has become a growing trend on social media amongst tourists.
