Sotogrande, the Spanish California

By Lily Taylor • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 16:50

Sotogrande view Credit: Creative Common licenses

Sotogrande was designed in the 1960s by a millionaire businessman who made it into a California-inspired resort on the Mediterranean.

With its huge celebrity-style mansions near the mountains, beaches, and views of kilometres of green golf courses, the Californian spirit really shines through in Sotogrande.

Californian-style beach bars

Popular beach bars are even styled like a typical Californian bar. During the evenings at ‘La Reserva Beach Club’ large fire pit burners are lit, similar to those on the famous Pebble Beach in California.

#Cadizfornia

The idea was successful as nowadays visitors also notice the American resemblance. Many American visitors say they ‘feel at home’ while in Sotogrande and the hashtag #cadizfornia has become a growing trend on social media amongst tourists.

