Sotogrande’s famous faces

By Lily Taylor •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 19:00
Messi's MIM Hotel
Credit: MIM hotel by Majestic hotel group
Sotogrande over the years has become the place to be for A-listers and stars. There is a high chance that during your visit you may recognize some famous faces.
Football legend, Lionel Messi owns the MIM Hotel as well as a residence there, and Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal also owns a property.
It is the perfect hidden paradise for celebrities’ second homes.
Mariah Carey, Rod Steward, Antonio Banderas, Hugh Grant, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair are some of the high-profile celebs you may have the luck to spot.
It also receives frequent visits from British royals for polo events.
If you are a fan of ‘celeb’ spotting, keep your eyes peeled, as you have your work cut out!
