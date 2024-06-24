Sotogrande’s famous faces

By Lily Taylor • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 19:00

Messi's MIM Hotel Credit: MIM hotel by Majestic hotel group

Sotogrande over the years has become the place to be for A-listers and stars. There is a high chance that during your visit you may recognize some famous faces.

Famous faces

Football legend, Lionel Messi owns the MIM Hotel as well as a residence there, and Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal also owns a property.

It is the perfect hidden paradise for celebrities’ second homes.

Mariah Carey, Rod Steward, Antonio Banderas, Hugh Grant, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair are some of the high-profile celebs you may have the luck to spot.

The Royal Family

It also receives frequent visits from British royals for polo events.

If you are a fan of ‘celeb’ spotting, keep your eyes peeled, as you have your work cut out!