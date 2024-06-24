Starved of fuel by Guardia Civil

By John Smith • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 17:07

Just a portion of the 40,000 litres of fuel recovered Credit: Guardia Civil

The only way that so called ‘narco boats’ can cross into Spanish waters carrying cargos of drugs is if they have plenty of fuel.

Year long investigation

An operation undertaken by the Guardia Civil and the Spanish Tax Agency which has lasted for nearly a year has finally closed one major ‘pipeline’ in Almeria.

Some 50 people known to be members of the ‘Clan de los Lateros’ have been arrested and the entire platform for fuel supply for illicit traffic along the Mediterranean is considered dismantled.

The headquarters of the fuel suppliers was identified as being in Puente del Río, Adra and after the long investigation was complete, officers swooped and seized firearms, €700,000 in cash, expensive cars, a fuel tanker and some 25 boats as well as 40,000 litres of fuel.

Not only was what those arrested were doing was illegal, it was also highly dangerous as far as the public at large were concerned as many of the vehicles carrying the fuel were not properly protected in case of fire.

One of the leaders was in prison

Amazingly, one of the leaders of the illegal operation was actually in prison and issued encrypted instructions over a mobile phone that he hid in his prison cell.