By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 15:43

Sun, sand, and annoyance: Brits' beach etiquette gripes. Image: Day Of Victory Studio / Shutterstock.com.

Recent research by easyJet Holidays reveals that many Brits are increasingly irritated by various behaviours while on beach holidays.

A survey of 2,000 adults highlighted that despite 68 per cent planning to take a beach holiday this year, encounters with poor beach etiquette often spoil their relaxation.

Key annoyances include noisy portable speakers, overhead drones, seagull feeding, and social media enthusiasts staging elaborate photoshoots.

Beach Serenity

Over half of respondents find drones intrusive, and 45 per cent blame social media for disrupting the serene beach environment.

Sunlounger reservation tactics also frustrate many, with nearly half of the respondents feeling that unoccupied loungers with towels can be claimed after just one hour.

The survey identified the top 20 beach annoyances, ranging from noisy children and littering to unruly dogs and disruptive stag or hen parties.

Peace & Quiet

Despite these annoyances, many (45 per cent) avoid confronting offenders directly, while 50 per cent would be willing to pay more for a beach holiday free from such disturbances.

Michael Whitehall, easyJet Holiday’s Beach Ranger said: “Nothing spoils a holiday faster than bad beach etiquette.”

“Whether it’s shaking sand from towels everywhere or treating the beach like their own private nightclub, we’ve seen these issues all over the world.”

“It’s time to put a stop to them.”