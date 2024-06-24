The best of indie and alternative music

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Photo: Alhaurin de la Torre Town Hall
Alhautor, the indie and alternative music festival in Alhaurín de la Torre, celebrates its fifth year in summer 2024 with four concerts between Wednesday July 31 and Saturday August 3.
The cycle is once again organised by the production company ‘Oh Salvaje’ in collaboration with the Area of Activities in El Portón, Major Events and Festivals, and will once again take place in the auditorium of the Finca Municipal El Portón. The presentation was made by the councillor Andrés García and the representative of the organising production company, Eduardo Flores.
The programme features big names in Spanish music including Ángeles, Víctor, Gloria y Javier (July 31), Rodrigo Cuevas (August 1), Iseo & Dodosound (August 2), and Sevilla Distorsión + Alcalá Norte (August 3).
Iseo & Dodosound performed there before, in 2021 and now they return to El Portón. The concert on Saturday August 3 is dedicated to emerging bands and will be free for the public.
The councillor for Activities at El Portón, Major Events and Festivals, Andrés García, invited all residents to attend the concerts in this series, which are held in a “unique setting”. Tickets are on sale on the website www.alhautor.com
