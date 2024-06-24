The Golf Capital

By Lily Taylor • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 18:00

Real Club Sotogrande golf course Credit: Real Club de Sotogrande

Home to 15 glamorous golf courses, Sotogrande is well known globally for its golfing facilities.

The oldest club is the Real Club de Sotogrande which was designed in 1964, not long after Sotogrande was created, and is one of the best golf courses in Europe.

Copa Sotogrande

The annual European Nations Cup (Copa Sotogrande) is held here for leading amateur golfers. Rory McRoy and Shane Lowry are some of the golfers who won the European Nations Cup and went on to excel in their careers.

1997 Ryder Cup

It is also home to the best golf course in Spain, The Real Club Valderrama which hosted The Spanish Ryder Cup in 1997 when everyone watched Spanish golfer Severiano Ballesteros take the win.

The next championship is the Estrella Damm Andalucian Masters coming up this autumn.