By Donna Williams •
Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 17:07
Trobada Musical Jove Altea includes a saxophonist
Credit: Pixabay: Aaron00023
To demonstrate its ongoing commitment to young people and young creators, Altea Town Council has organised the first ‘Trobada Musical Jove Altea’ for Friday July 5.
This event will allow young musicians from the municipality and the Marina Baixa region to present their musical creations to the public in the amphitheatre of the Placa de l’Aigua.
Ten musical groups will perform on the day: Bandeta la Marina, Noraila (Pop-Rock), Cyfeillion (Punk-Rock), Crimson (Pop-Punk Rock), Las novias de Aaron (Rock-Pop), Milonary (Reggaeton), Sara Gessed (Hip-Hop), Malaguenyos Crew (Hip-Hop), Dj Kay (Electro-House) and Jaume Soriano (saxophonist).
German Manjon and Pepa Victoria Perez are leading the initiative from the Councils of Youth and Culture, respectively, and they are excited to provide a space for these young musicians who are starting out in the world of music.
German Manjon pointed out, “This initiative was born out of a proposal to offer space for young groups from Altea and the region to showcase their music to the public for the first time.”
Pepa Victoria Perez added, “We had this demand from young people to make themselves known and to find a space where they could interact, so we have made the Placa de l’Aigua available to them by coordinating the resources of the two councils.”
Entry is free with an electronic ticket, and the event is scheduled to start at 8pm.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain.
