White Padel Party success

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 24 Jun 2024 • 13:00

Sol Park Padel White Party Credit: Sol Park Padel Academy, Facebook

Sol Park Padel Academy enjoyed a wonderful White Party with an active pastime, joy and laughter.

It was a day to remember for the group as members arrived at the Academy dressed elegantly in all-white attire with great energy for the game.

A huge congratulations were given to the winners of the game, including Caroline, Nick and Yohanne for the first place, Wench, Russell and Jacqueline for the second place, Elaine, Bianca, Iwo for the third place and Amanda, Jo and Pankaj for the fourth place.

All of the winners received unique prizes from generous sponsors of the Academy and celebrated their summer success with a White Party.