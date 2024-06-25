By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 14:32

25 years of compassion: MABS Cancer support's legacy and future. Image: MABS.

MABS’s mission is to counsel, care for, and comfort people affected by cancer, a commitment they have upheld for the past 25 years.

Established in 1998 as the Marina Alta Breast Cancer Support Group (MABS) by Jacqui Phillips, who was diagnosed with breast cancer along with four other women, the organisation has grown significantly.

In 2017, recognising the expanding scope and critical support provided, MABS transitioned from a support group to a Fundación.

Charity Shops

MABS operates five charity shops located in Oliva, Javea (which recently expanded), Alfaz, San Javier, and Totana.

Additionally, they have a respite home in Camposol on the Costa Calida.

Last year, MABS supported 378 cancer patients across the region, facilitated 504 free equipment loans (including hospital beds, wheelchairs, and walkers), and provided transportation for 729 medical appointments.

Funding for Services

Funding for these services comes from donations, fundraising events, and income from the charity shops.

Nearly 300 volunteers currently help run the charity shops, deliver and pick up equipment, and drive patients to medical appointments.

Join the Team

If you would like to join the team, organise a fundraiser, or learn more, visit the website mabscancerfoundation.org or call the relevant helpline: Costa Blanca at (+34) 634 311 690 or Costa Calida at (+34) 620 422 410.