Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 15:45
63 leaves of luck: Record-breaking clover. Image: Guinness Book of World Records.
According to superstition, a five-leaf clover is considered luckier than a four-leaf clover.
By that standard, Yoshiharu Watanabe, who cultivated a record-breaking 63-leaf clover, might be the luckiest person alive.
Yoshiharu, a 45-year-old resident of Nasushiobara, Japan, has been cross-pollinating clovers (Trifolium repens L.) in his garden since 2012. “Since the number of leaves has increased year by year, I have been aiming for the Guinness World Records title ever since,” he stated.
The previous record was set in 2009 by Shigeo Obara from Hanamaki City, Japan, with a 56-leaf clover.
Yoshiharu maintains several clover patches in his garden and explained, “Clover is a common plant found everywhere, so whenever I saw a four-leaved, five-leaved, or seven-leaved clover near paddy fields or parks, I took it back home.
The plant is pretty strong and you don’t have to do anything to it, so I just left them, then they just prospered.”
After discovering a 20-leaf clover in his garden, Yoshiharu began considering breaking the world record.
“I had to triple the number of leaves to try and beat it,” he recalled. “It didn’t seem that easy, yet the leaves kept growing in numbers; I thought I might eventually be able to break it.”
Yoshiharu is thrilled to have earned the world record, expressing his joy: “People say that a four-leaved clover brings you happiness, so it would be great if this 63-leaved clover would bring surprise and pleasure to people.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
