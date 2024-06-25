A unique fine dining opportunity

Trending:

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 6:34

Miquel Ruiz Perez Credit: El Baret de Miquel, Facebook

Get the taste of the one-of-a-kind recipes from the archaeologist of culinary memory and a fine dining specialist, Miquel Ruiz Perez from El Baret de Miquel on June 29.

A unique opportunity to savour dishes made by one of the Costa Blanca´s finest chefs without waiting in line, in Relleu, organised by Villajoyosa Mare de Dey 2024 Festival Committee.

For just €35 per person, each guest will be welcomed with a vermouth aperitif, followed by a Mediterranean starter, a Valencian stew, grilled aubergine with nougat, kidneys with cod and a delicious lamb pie.

Savour the finest Mediterranean flavours made with authenticity and care.

Reservations via 659 003 091

