A unique fine dining opportunity

By Anna Akopyan
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 6:34
Miquel Ruiz Perez
Credit: El Baret de Miquel, Facebook
Get the taste of the one-of-a-kind recipes from the archaeologist of culinary memory and a fine dining specialist, Miquel Ruiz Perez from El Baret de Miquel on June 29.
A unique opportunity to savour dishes made by one of the Costa Blanca´s finest chefs without waiting in line, in Relleu, organised by Villajoyosa Mare de Dey 2024 Festival Committee.
For just €35 per person, each guest will be welcomed with a vermouth aperitif, followed by a Mediterranean starter, a Valencian stew, grilled aubergine with nougat, kidneys with cod and a delicious lamb pie.
Savour the finest Mediterranean flavours made with authenticity and care.
Reservations via 659 003 091
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years.
