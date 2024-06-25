By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 25 Jun 2024 • 10:42

Matt Dillion on the red carpet with actress Cate Blanchett Credit: DailyMood/fb

The Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest’s exciting programme for 2024 has opened in Palma.

Led by festival director Jaume Ripoll at the Cine Dore in Madrid, the festival opened on July 20 with the world premiere of ‘Isla perdida,’ a thriller directed by Oscar-winner Fernando Trueba and starring Matt Dillon and Aida Folch. This marks Trueba’s second foray into the thriller genre after his acclaimed ‘El sueño del mono loco.’

Liv Ullmann

The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair, featuring a musical performance by Maria Hein and the long-awaited presentation of the Master of Cinema 2023 Award to Liv Ullmann. Ullmann was unable to receive the award last year due to a Hollywood actors’ strike.

For ten days, from July 19 to 28, the festival transforms Palma into a hub for cinema, music, talks, and industry gatherings. The Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest (AMFF) will showcase an impressive lineup of 105 feature films and 16 short films. Notably, over 60 per cent of the screenings will be national premieres.

21 musical concerts

Music lovers won’t be disappointed either, as AMFF boasts 21 concerts throughout the festival. The Balearic capital will also welcome over 300 guests from the audio-visual industry, nurturing connections and collaboration within the filmmaking world.

Society of the Snow

The festival promises a celebration of cinematic legends. On July 21, a special gala at the La Misericordia venue saw the presentation of the Master of Cinema Award to Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona. A four-time Goya Award winner and Oscar nominee for his recent film ‘The Snow Society,’ Bayona has solidified his position as a powerhouse in Spanish cinema, captivating audiences and critics worldwide.

Bayona also gave a talk for film students and enthusiasts on July 22 at Es Baluard.

Michael Douglas

The festival bestowed the Master of Cinema Award on two more luminaries: director and screenwriter Montxo Armendáriz on July 25, and Hollywood icon Michael Douglas on July 28. Douglas, a long-time resident of Valldemossa on the island, will close the festival by accepting his award, a fitting conclusion to a program celebrating cinematic excellence.