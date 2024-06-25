Balearic Islands expecting population boom

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 13:22

The Balearic Islands are the fastest growing region in Spain Credit: Palma/fb

The Balearic Islands are bracing for a surge in population according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The islands are projected to be the fastest growing region in Spain over the next 15 years, welcoming an estimated 234,643 new inhabitants by 2039. This surge represents a significant 19 per cent increase from the current population of 1,232,014.

The INE report highlights a nationwide trend of population growth concentrated in coastal and tourist hotspots. The Balearics, alongside the Valencian Community, are projected to see the most significant relative increases.

Interestingly, the INE has revised its projections downward from a previous estimate of 306,142 new residents for the Balearics in the next 15 years.

Most new residents will be born outside of Spain

A key driver of this growth is immigration. The study reveals that the majority of new residents will be born outside of Spain. The number of foreign-born residents is expected to jump from 338,704 to 561,893 by 2039, a stark contrast to the modest increase anticipated for Spanish-born residents (from 893,310 to 904,763). This trend aligns with Spain’s overall immigration surge, with 2022 recording the highest net migration in a decade.

The INE report also delves into gender demographics. By 2039, the Balearics are projected to have a slightly higher female population (741,309) compared to males (725,347).

Opportunities and Challenges

The Balearic Islands’ population boom presents both opportunities and challenges. The influx of new residents has the potential to boost the economy, particularly in tourism-related sectors. However, it also raises concerns about housing availability, infrastructure strain, and potential environmental impacts. The regional authorities will need to develop a comprehensive strategy to manage this growth and ensure the long-term sustainability of the islands.