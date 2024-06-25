Bella Festival comes to Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 14:18

Photo: Bella Festival

After a successful first year in 2023 that brought together more than 10,000 people who enjoyed the concerts of Leiva, Guitarricadelafuente, Dorian and Arde Bogotá, Bella Festival returns to Marbella for a second year to be held on Saturday August 3 at the Finca de la Caridad in San Pedro Alcántara.

Confirmations for 2024 continue to be announced with the latest being the Aragonese group Amaral, who have been in the music world since the 90s. They join Viva Suecia, La La Love You, Iván Ferreiro, Íñigo Quintero, Malmö 040, We are not DJs and Isaac Corrales who are all acts already confirmed for 2024, but there are still many more to come.

Bella Festival will be one of the highlights of the Oasisss Marbella Fest, which will also host Love’s the 90s on Saturday July 27. Book your ticket now at the festival website https://bellafestival.es and this summer, treat yourself to experience live the best independent music by the sea.