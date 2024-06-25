Trending:

Colourful chaos: The ultimate Holi Party at Zenia Boulevard

By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 15:11

Colourful chaos: The ultimate Holi Party at Zenia Boulevard. Image: La Zenia Boulevard.

Get ready for the Most Fun and Colourful Party of the Year: The Holi Party at Zenia Boulevard!

Starting at 7:00 p.m. on June 30, the festivities kick off with a spectacular Bollywood parade winding through the streets, culminating at the Holi Party grounds.

Bollywood Performance

Enjoy a lively Bollywood performance on stage, followed by a DJ spinning tunes to get everyone dancing.

Then, at 7:30.PM, brace yourself for the most colourful party of the year!

Experience an explosion of colours at the Ayuntamiento Car Park (Mare Nostrum Exit on Zenia Boulevard, near Leroy Merlin).

Top Tip

Tip: Wear comfortable clothing and expect to be covered in colourful magic powders!

Admission is free!

