Colourful chaos: The ultimate Holi Party at Zenia Boulevard. Image: La Zenia Boulevard.
Get ready for the Most Fun and Colourful Party of the Year: The Holi Party at Zenia Boulevard!
Starting at 7:00 p.m. on June 30, the festivities kick off with a spectacular Bollywood parade winding through the streets, culminating at the Holi Party grounds.
Enjoy a lively Bollywood performance on stage, followed by a DJ spinning tunes to get everyone dancing.
Then, at 7:30.PM, brace yourself for the most colourful party of the year!
Experience an explosion of colours at the Ayuntamiento Car Park (Mare Nostrum Exit on Zenia Boulevard, near Leroy Merlin).
Tip: Wear comfortable clothing and expect to be covered in colourful magic powders!
Admission is free!
