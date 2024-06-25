Competa’s high-heel race returns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 18:18

Cómpeta's High Heel Dash Returns Image: Competa Town Hall

COMPETA is all set to rock LGTBI Pride Day 2024 with a series of lively events, including the return of the popular High-Heel Race after its smashing debut. Happening on Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 pm in Plaza Almijara, the race covers 100 metres of hilly streets and stairs, with organisers providing high heels for daring participants.

High-Heel Race Returns to Plaza Almijara

Last year, over 40 folks, mostly local business owners, joined in, with just two women in the mix. The winner takes home 100 euros cash. This year’s lineup includes a Drag Bingo on Friday and a sold-out ‘Ibiza Night’ on Thursday.

Adding to the buzz is Sharonne, known from Benidorm Fest and winner of Drag Race España, who’ll be performing.

Celebrate Pride 2024 in Cómpeta

‘We’re inviting everyone to come celebrate Pride 2024 with us. It’ll be full of laughs and good times,’ said, organiser Maurice Jonker highlighting Cómpeta’s diverse community of 43 nationalities. The event aims to celebrate achievements and promote inclusivity, promising a fun and welcoming vibe for all.

