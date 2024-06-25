Competa’s high-heel race returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 18:18
Cómpeta's High Heel Dash Returns
Image: Competa Town Hall
COMPETA is all set to rock LGTBI Pride Day 2024 with a series of lively events, including the return of the popular High-Heel Race after its smashing debut. Happening on Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 pm in Plaza Almijara, the race covers 100 metres of hilly streets and stairs, with organisers providing high heels for daring participants.
Last year, over 40 folks, mostly local business owners, joined in, with just two women in the mix. The winner takes home 100 euros cash. This year’s lineup includes a Drag Bingo on Friday and a sold-out ‘Ibiza Night’ on Thursday.
Adding to the buzz is Sharonne, known from Benidorm Fest and winner of Drag Race España, who’ll be performing.
‘We’re inviting everyone to come celebrate Pride 2024 with us. It’ll be full of laughs and good times,’ said, organiser Maurice Jonker highlighting Cómpeta’s diverse community of 43 nationalities. The event aims to celebrate achievements and promote inclusivity, promising a fun and welcoming vibe for all.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
