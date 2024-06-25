By Anna Ellis • Updated: 25 Jun 2024 • 15:32

Costa Blanca South, News in Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Day of Music

Orihuela has organised its Youth Bands Meeting for Sunday, June 30 at the La Lonja Auditorium. The event will bring together prominent bands, including musicians from Orihuela, La Aparecida, Benferri, and Albatera, who will share the stage to offer a day of music.

Aspe Savings

Three years ago, Aspe was awarded funds for an electric police patrol vehicle, which has turned out to be a great investment for the police. Apart from minimal expenditure on maintenance or repairs, the ecological initiative has also led to economic savings in fuel.

Dolores Pride

Dolores is once again celebrating Pride Day on June 29. Carmenchu Gil Rodriguez, Councillor of Equality, said: “For us, it is an honour to make visible the demands of the collective, demands of equality and freedom, to live and be free, unrestricted.”

Trip to London

Alicante continued its commitment to capturing the MICE market (congresses, meetings, events, and incentives) at an important fair held in London on June 19 and 20. Alicante held meetings with MICE tourism operators, mainly from the British market but also from Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Glamour Glamour

Glamour Glamour Fashion Shows is hosting a Pop-Up Shop at Neo’s Bar on Friday, July 5, starting at 11:00 AM. Explore the latest in fashion trends and vibrant summer colours! Head over for a relaxed browse and perhaps enjoy a leisurely lunch at the bar. Visit Neo’s Bar at Avenida Mar 82, 03187, Los Montesinos for more details. You can also reach out via email at neosbar22@gmail.com or by phone at (+34) 694 49 45 40.

Soulfully Yours

La Estacion invites you to experience “Soulfully Yours,” featuring a fantastic live performance by an 8-piece soul and funk band. Enjoy the soulful melodies of Motown classics, funky grooves, and disco hits, all accompanied by brass arrangements and vocal harmonies. Join the fun on Sunday, June 30, for an unforgettable evening of music starting at 8:00.PM. To reserve your table, visit La Estacion at Alfredo Kraus, 2, San Fulgencio, La Marina, or contact via email at lastashlamarina@gmail.com. You can call La Estacion at (+34) 865 77 72 55.

Twobacks

El Capitan Sports Center proudly presents Twobacks, an incredible duo known for playing beloved tunes that everyone recognises. These talented musicians are not only skilled, they are also known to get everyone on their feet! Join the fun on Saturday, July 13, for an evening filled with music from Dire Straits, Chuck Berry, Oasis, Queen, Elvis, Stereophonics, and many more iconic artists. Admission is free, so be sure to reserve your spot and book a table by calling (+34) 603235688 or visiting El Capitan at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

Sports surge

Over the weekend of June 21-23, the 11th Santa Pola Grass Handball Tournament hosted 1,100 athletes. The tournament featured 120 teams across 11 categories, with 350 matches played and the support of 80 volunteers, taking place at the Manolo Maciá stadium. Borja Merino, Councillor for Tourism, expressed his satisfaction with the event, highlighting its alignment with the town’s strategy to extend the tourist season. He noted, “Hosting such a significant sporting event generates substantial economic benefits by attracting hundreds of visitors to Santa Pola from areas like Valencia, Alzira, Canals, Puerto Lumbreras, Cieza, Murcia, and Monóvar.”

“We continue to support sports because it also promotes health.”

Musicals Magic

Musical fans are in for a treat with fabulous tunes from West End shows including Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Blood Brothers, and more. On Saturday, June 29th, Stevie Spit & Nikki G bring their amazing Musical Night, hailed as one of the best shows around. If you haven’t seen it before, don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy all your favourite musical songs.

Tickets include a 2-course meal and show for €20 or a 3-course meal and show for €25. Dinner starts at 7:00 PM followed by the cabaret at 9:00 PM. The event will be held at Spanglish, Urb Las Terrazas de la Torre, Calle Fernando Alonso 1, Torre-Pacheco. For more information, visit the bar or call (+34) 618 88 29 62.

Land App

Los Montesinos has launched a mobile application called Cadastro-App, now available to residents. This app introduces a new channel of communication between residents and local authorities, promising benefits for the entire community. The Cadastro App personalises information on all of a resident’s properties for personal use, allowing users to add their photos, sketches, and annotations.

The App provides instant updates on cadastral changes that may affect properties, enables users to locate their plots via their mobile devices, and allows them to consult land values for the most representative crops or uses in each area.