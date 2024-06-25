By Anna Ellis •
Published: 25 Jun 2024 • 14:25
Echoes in the caves: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir's charity concerts. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir.
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir recently presented its charity Summer Concerts in the Caves at Benidoleig.
Unsurprisingly, the choir received standing ovations and loud applause from an appreciative audience.
The concerts raised €1000, which will be donated to the charity Friends of the Children of EMAUS.
The choir performed a mix of new songs and old favourites, including some pieces in Welsh.
Their in-house A Capella sextet, AdHoc, delivered a complex arrangement of “Mr. Blue Sky” with flair and precision.
Young guest performers Florrie and Jasmijn impressed the audience with their mature interpretations of songs from Chess.
The concert concluded with an energetic encore of the choir’s favourite, “Rhythm of Life.”
Although the choir will resume regular rehearsals in September, they will continue to meet on a more casual basis throughout the summer.
For more information and contact details, you can follow them on YouTube and Facebook or visit their website at costablancamalevoicechoir.com.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
